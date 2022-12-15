Are you having issues finding all cookie locations for the Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2022? The developers of Phasmophobia always bring us fun holiday-themed events. In this case, we get a festive event requiring us to collect cookies to feed the ghost. Finding evidence and correctly identifying the ghost without dying is already hard enough but adding cookies to the mix is a bit challenging. Worry not, though! We have the locations of all six cookies in each of the seven maps in the Phasmophobia holiday event 2022 to make your life much easier.
All Cookie Locations for the Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2022
The Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2022 lets you earn a unique holiday trophy and holiday ’22 ID card and bade by completing the below objectives:
- Enter each location featuring a Holiday Sticker on Intermediate difficulty.
- Collect the 6 cookies to add them to the plate in your van automatically!
- Feed the cookies to the ghost by placing the plate in the location!
- Correctly identify the ghost and leave!
- Enjoy the Holiday ’22 Badge and Trophy in your collection!
Bleasdale
- Living Room: on a small table with a tablecloth
- Dining Room: on one of the chair seats
- Workshop: near a red heater
- Kitchen: next to the sink
- Upstairs Hallway: on a table next to the attic stairs
- Upstairs Hallway: on the chair where voodoo spawns
Camp Woodwind
- Food Tent: next to the yellow bowl
- Yellow Tent: table next to the door
- Lovers Bench: two cookies are on the bench
- Red Tent: pick up the frying pan to get the cookie
- Campfire: on the wooden seat with two s’mores sticks on it
Edgefield
- Entrance: on a table next to the tarot spawn
- Kitchen: on the kitchen table
- Dining Room: on the dining room table
- Basement: on a wooden table in the hallway
- Upstairs Hallway: on the table next to the stairs
- Upstairs Hallway: on the table next to the master bedroom
Grafton
- Workshop: on the stool
- Dining Room: on the dining room table
- Master Bedroom: on the vanity beside the bed
- Nursery: on a desk behind the phone
- Upstairs Bedroom: on a desk behind the radio
- Kitchen: on the kitchen counter next to the workshop door
Ridgeview
- Living Room: on the coffee table
- Hallway: found on the desk in the room with a computer
- Garage: on a shelf found in the back with spray paint cans
- Teenager’s Bedroom: on the dresser shelf
- Boy’s Bedroom: on the computer desk
- Basement: on the chair to the left as you enter the basement
Tanglewood
- Entrance Table: in front of the lamp
- Kitchen: found on the island
- Dining Room: dining room table on the vase
- Garage: in the red tool chest furthest from the door
- Basement: on the ouija board table
- Utility Room: on the washing machine
Willow
- Garage: on the wooden table opposite corner from the door
- Kitchen: on a cutting board on the kitchen counter
- Boy’s Room: on the computer desk
- Basement: on the floor near the left storage room
- Living Room: on the coffee table
- Master Bedroom: on the small table with a plant
Tips for Getting Ghosts to Eat the Cookies
Here are tips for collecting cookies and for getting a ghost to eat the cookies once collected:
- You can collect cookies in solo or group mode
- The ghost will no longer eat the cookies before they have all been collected. Try not to pick up the plate until all six cookies have been added
- You must play the map on intermediate difficulty only
- Take the full plate of cookies to the ghost’s favorite room to help it eat them
Phasmophobia is available through Steam on PC.
- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022