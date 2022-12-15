Are you having issues finding all cookie locations for the Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2022? The developers of Phasmophobia always bring us fun holiday-themed events. In this case, we get a festive event requiring us to collect cookies to feed the ghost. Finding evidence and correctly identifying the ghost without dying is already hard enough but adding cookies to the mix is a bit challenging. Worry not, though! We have the locations of all six cookies in each of the seven maps in the Phasmophobia holiday event 2022 to make your life much easier.

All Cookie Locations for the Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2022

The Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2022 lets you earn a unique holiday trophy and holiday ’22 ID card and bade by completing the below objectives:

Enter each location featuring a Holiday Sticker on Intermediate difficulty. Collect the 6 cookies to add them to the plate in your van automatically! Feed the cookies to the ghost by placing the plate in the location! Correctly identify the ghost and leave! Enjoy the Holiday ’22 Badge and Trophy in your collection!

Bleasdale

Living Room: on a small table with a tablecloth

on a small table with a tablecloth Dining Room: on one of the chair seats

on one of the chair seats Workshop: near a red heater

near a red heater Kitchen: next to the sink

next to the sink Upstairs Hallway: on a table next to the attic stairs

on a table next to the attic stairs Upstairs Hallway: on the chair where voodoo spawns

Camp Woodwind

Food Tent: next to the yellow bowl

next to the yellow bowl Yellow Tent: table next to the door

table next to the door Lovers Bench: two cookies are on the bench

two cookies are on the bench Red Tent: pick up the frying pan to get the cookie

pick up the frying pan to get the cookie Campfire: on the wooden seat with two s’mores sticks on it

Edgefield

Entrance: on a table next to the tarot spawn

on a table next to the tarot spawn Kitchen: on the kitchen table

on the kitchen table Dining Room: on the dining room table

on the dining room table Basement: on a wooden table in the hallway

on a wooden table in the hallway Upstairs Hallway: on the table next to the stairs

on the table next to the stairs Upstairs Hallway: on the table next to the master bedroom

Grafton

Workshop: on the stool

on the stool Dining Room: on the dining room table

on the dining room table Master Bedroom: on the vanity beside the bed

on the vanity beside the bed Nursery: on a desk behind the phone

on a desk behind the phone Upstairs Bedroom: on a desk behind the radio

on a desk behind the radio Kitchen: on the kitchen counter next to the workshop door

Ridgeview

Living Room: on the coffee table

on the coffee table Hallway: found on the desk in the room with a computer

found on the desk in the room with a computer Garage: on a shelf found in the back with spray paint cans

on a shelf found in the back with spray paint cans Teenager’s Bedroom: on the dresser shelf

on the dresser shelf Boy’s Bedroom: on the computer desk

on the computer desk Basement: on the chair to the left as you enter the basement

Tanglewood

Entrance Table: in front of the lamp

in front of the lamp Kitchen: found on the island

found on the island Dining Room: dining room table on the vase

dining room table on the vase Garage: in the red tool chest furthest from the door

in the red tool chest furthest from the door Basement: on the ouija board table

on the ouija board table Utility Room: on the washing machine

Willow

Garage: on the wooden table opposite corner from the door

on the wooden table opposite corner from the door Kitchen: on a cutting board on the kitchen counter

on a cutting board on the kitchen counter Boy’s Room: on the computer desk

on the computer desk Basement: on the floor near the left storage room

on the floor near the left storage room Living Room: on the coffee table

on the coffee table Master Bedroom: on the small table with a plant

Tips for Getting Ghosts to Eat the Cookies

Here are tips for collecting cookies and for getting a ghost to eat the cookies once collected:

You can collect cookies in solo or group mode

The ghost will no longer eat the cookies before they have all been collected. Try not to pick up the plate until all six cookies have been added

You must play the map on intermediate difficulty only

Take the full plate of cookies to the ghost’s favorite room to help it eat them

Phasmophobia is available through Steam on PC.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022