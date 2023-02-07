How to Fix Robotic Voice Bug in Hogwarts Legacy

As many players are beginning their adventure into the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy, they are noticing that something about the character creator feels a bit off. While all of the other cosmetic options appear to be working fine, players are being thrown off when choosing their character’s voice. There are two base options to pick from with a slider to adjust the pitch. When players are using the pitch slider, the voice is not changing and instead becomes distorted and robotic. Let’s go over how to fix this robotic voice bug in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Fix the Pitch Slider Bug in Hogwarts Legacy

As many players are reaching the end of character creation and picking if they are a witch or wizard as well as their character’s voice, they are quite stumped to see that the pitch slider does not function properly. No matter which way they move the pitch slider to it doesn’t seem to work properly.

Instead of getting different voices, they are instead receiving a robotic version of the voice that they picked. This is leaving many players quite frustrated as they really only have two choices for a voice instead of a wide range of pitches like they should.

While many players have been reporting this as a bug, there has been no confirmation so far. This is especially worrying since there doesn’t seem to be any way to fix this issue. It is important to remember that the game is in early access at the moment. So a fix might be coming with the full release of the game on February 10.

Hopefully the day one patch of the game will bring about a fix for the pitch slider. This will mean that anyone playing the game now will need to go back and change their character a bit to get the voice that they wanted.

While you might not be able to get the voice that you want right now. Every other feature of the character customization does seem to work properly. You can also wear all of the nice deluxe edition robes and other cosmetics that are included to really make your character your own.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023