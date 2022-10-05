How to Fix ‘Sorry, the Overwatch Free Trial is Not Available At This Time’ Error for Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 blends elements of the first Overwatch that were excellent with an all-new coating of paint for this particular experience. Unfortunately, most coatings of paint have one thing in common. That is — they’re all paint. Like Overwatch 1, error codes seem to be popping up from time to time. Thankfully there are generally ways to fix any error code that appears unless there is a genuine server issue or otherwise. Before you can even get the chance to think about how to change skins or cosmetics in the game, the ‘free trial’ error will be of vital importance to sort out if you are getting it. This article will explain to you how to fix the Overwatch 2 free trial error.

Fixing the Overwatch 2 Free Trial Error

There has been one key fix identified by the community to fix this error that seems to be prominent on Xbox platforms. That is to purchase the experience from the Xbox mobile app. To be clear, this specific error is effectively keeping players out of Overwatch 2. This is a glitch that will no doubt be getting worked on by the developers. Other fixes are likely to be uninstalling the game and then proceeding to download it fully again. There is a chance that this will solve the issue you are having with getting into the game.

Another thing that you could also try is to check for any updates that Overwatch 2 may have. This may kickstart the process to ensure that the game is being identified by the system as the full version of the game. If you do find an update then simply let it install. With luck, you’ll be playing as D.Va in no time. While you are waiting, there certainly will be plenty of time to write up mental notes on D.Va’s best strategies for you to utilize against your opponents soon.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.