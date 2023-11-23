How to Fix Stormcaller Not Spawning in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Among the many bosses players can find while exploring the now zombie-infested Urzikstan map in Call of Duty MW3 Zombies, the Stormcaller can be considered one of the hardest to tackle given his massive health pool and ability to steal HP from his minions.

But what can you do if the boss fails to show up? Here’s how to fix the Stormcaller Not Spawning error in MW3 Zombies.

How to Fix the Stormcaller Not Spawning Bug in MW3 Zombies

Unfortunately, there’s no way to fix the Stormcaller Not Spawning while in the same deployment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, as the only way to fix the bug can be done by redeploying into Urzikstan.

Although the bug stopping the boss from properly spawning is frequent, the Stormcaller does not respawn, which means that it is possible that he is not showing up for you because another Operator team got to him first. To avoid that, make sure to head toward the Aether Storm as soon as possible. When hunting the Stormcaller boss, I recommend that you take with you at least three Gas Masks and make sure you have at least one teammate.

The Aether Storm will not spawn from the get-go, so keep an eye out for it. In the Tac-map, the storm will be showcased as a light-purple zone with a hazardous symbol at its center. The storm will progressively grow as time passes until it covers the whole map.

Now that you know how to work around the boss not spawning bug, don’t forget to also check out how to quickly defeat Stormcaller and complete the Closing Time mission in MW3 Zombies.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

