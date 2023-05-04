How to Fix SWGOH Error Code 3.0

Image: Electronic Arts

Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes players are frustrated as they recently received an error named “SWGOH Error 3.0.” This error code refers to the internet stability of the user and can take some time to get fixed. But, with this guide, you will discover the steps you should take to resolve this error and get back to the game as soon as possible. Here are possible ways to fix SWGOH Error 3.0.

Steps to Fix Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes “SWGOH Error Code 3.0”

There are a few steps players can take to resolve this issue. We will go over the three methods below.

Method #1 – Fix Your Internet Connection

The first step you should take is to check your internet connection. The main reason why this code even appears is that the internet isn’t stable and can’t connect with the game’s server. Considering the game is always online, you must have the highest speed possible regarding your internet connection. To fix your internet connection, follow the steps below.

Close the Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes game. Check and make sure your mobile device is connected to Wi-Fi. Restart your router or modem for your internet connection. Re-open the game and see if the error code has gone away.

Method #2 – Clear App Cache

If the above steps do not work, the next possible solution is to clear all cache from the game. To clear all cache, head into your settings and select the Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes app. Scroll to the bottom of the chosen app, and there should be an option that says “clear cache” on Android devices or “clear temp data on next start” for iPhone users.

Method #3 – Contact Support

Lastly, if none of the above solutions worked, it could be a server issue for the game. You could contact the support team at EA by heading to the official EA support page website, where you can submit a detailed request for your issue. The team at EA will get back to you as soon as possible with a solution to the SWGOH Error 3.0

- This article was updated on May 4th, 2023