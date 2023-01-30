Modern Warfare 2 launched in 2022, and since then, thousands of players have been enjoying the fast-paced action that Call of Duty is known for. Many fans of the series have well received the game, but that has not gotten the developers out of trouble with all the game-breaking bugs players’ have been experiencing since the game’s launch. In this article, we will show you how to fix the ‘Join Failed Because You Are on a Different Version’ error in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Fix the ‘Join Failed Because You Are on a Different Version’ Error in Modern Warfare 2

Players should not worry about this error in particular as it can be easily fixed in comparison to other bugs that, no matter how many updates the developers release, do not seem to go away. So get ready to solve the ‘Join Failed Because You Are on a Different Version’ error once and for all.

The ‘Join Failed Because You Are on a Different Version’ error in Modern Warfare 2 can be easily fixed if players do one of the following things:

Update Modern Warfare 2

The ‘Join Failed Because You Are on a Different Version’ error tends to appear when players run an older version of the game. This error happens when players launch the game without updating it to its latest version. So if you want to experience Modern Warfare 2 as the developers intended you will have to update the game on whichever platform you are.

Restart Your System

If for some reason, there are no updates in your download queue, you should restart your console or gaming PC and wait for the update to become available. Many players underestimate the power of rebooting a device, but over the years, many gamers have found the solution they wanted by restarting their devices.

Restart Modern Warfare 2

Restarting Modern Warfare 2 can also solve this issue. Modern Warfare 2 is not a perfect game, and sometimes it needs a quick restart to fix a broken lobby, faulty audio, or even party problems, so no one should overlook this solution.

Modern Warfare 2 players are eager for all the new content developers will release on February 15, and for a good reason. Call of Duty fans complain about the lack of content they received when the game launched in 2022. Modern Warfare 2 Season two promises to bring some awaited features and new content to keep the audience entertained, so mark your calendar and wait for the next update that promises to bring all the changes players need.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. Go to the official Call of Duty Twitter account for more information about the game.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023