The Cutter is a Heavy Weapon in Starfield with a very high Fire Rate, suitable for short-range confrontations. Its low Accuracy is offset by its devastating firepower and unlimited ammo. The Cutter is one of your primary tools, so it is only natural that you want to see if you can upgrade it. While it is possible to get a more powerful cutter, it isn’t in the way you would think. Here’s how to get a better cutter in Starfield.

How to Get Heller’s Cutter in Starfield

You can get Heller’s Cutter in a cutter crate at Argos Extractors Mining Outpost during the Back to Vectera main story quest. However, don’t worry if you already completed this mission because you can return here and still grab Heller’s Cutter anytime.

When you travel to Vectera, you want to land at the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost.

Once you land, head to the build using the airlock, as shown in the picture above.

After entering the building, you must take your first right and head through this door.

When you are inside the room, you’ll find Heller’s Cutter inside a cutter crate similar to the one you found at the beginning of the game when you first grabbed the standard cutter.

Here are the stats for Heller’s Cutter:

Energy: 4

4 Fire Rate: 76

76 Range: 3

3 Accuracy: 76.7%

76.7% Mass: 4.00

4.00 Value: 712

712 Disassembler: +20% damage against robots.

While the only difference between the standard cutter and Heller’s Cutter is the Disassembler perk, it is an excellent replacement if you accidentally sold your cutter or got rid of it by accident.

PSA: When mining tougher materials, you need to hold the fire button and then your ADS to supercharge the cutter’s beam. ADS can be activated by holding the Left Mouse and Right Mouse buttons together. You will go through your resources much quicker but can destroy tougher materials.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on Xbox Series S.

- This article was updated on September 2nd, 2023