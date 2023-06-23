Image: Endknight Games

Playing Sons of the Forest can be an exhausting and terrifying experience, but there are areas on the island where it’s safe to kick back and have some non-survival horror fun. One of these areas, added in Patch 0.7, is a fully-functional golf course with working Golf Carts that can be brought with you when you return to the wilderness. Here’s how to get a golf cart in Sons of the Forest.

Where to Find the Golf Course in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endknight Games

Sons of the Forest‘s golf course is located in the northwestern quadrant of the island, nestled within an otherwise unremarkable patch of woodlands. However, these woods are patrolled by many mutants, so you’ll want to stock up on meds and bring a decent weapon like the Katana if you plan on making the journey.

Once you’ve arrived at the golf course, you can start looking for your Golf Cart. Thankfully, the Golf Cart should be in the open near one of the holes marked by red flags. If you look in the nearby sand traps, you will find a couple of golf balls you can use to sharpen your game by playing a few rounds with the Putter you can find near the Golf Cart.

Like the Knight V off-road bike, the gold cart needs Batteries to run, so you’ll need to loot a few storage containers or get lucky looting enemies. Once the Golf Cart is all charged up, you can hop into the driver’s seat and drive it wherever you like. However, like the Knight V, the Golf Cart can be tricky to navigate through areas with thicker foliage, so think carefully before driving the Gold Cart somewhere where it could get stuck.

While the golf cart isn’t as fast as the Knight V, I’ve found it is fast enough to outpace most varieties of mutants, making it a reliable way to escape dangerous combat encounters. The Golf Cart can also run for several minutes on just one set of Batteries, so I didn’t have to worry about running out of juice in a dangerous area as long as I managed my time wisely.

- This article was updated on June 23rd, 2023