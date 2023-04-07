Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to find the Sons of the Forest Knight V location? Update 3 brought many new items, including Solar Panels, Night Vision Goggles, and the E.U.C. Knight V. The E.U.C. stands for Electric Unicycle, and it is a legit unicycle you can ride around the forest. While this may not seem like the best vehicle for forest and mountain biomes, it is the fastest land mode transportation in the game, making it worth finding.

Where to Find the EUC Knight V in Sons of the Forest

You can find the E.U.C. Knight V in Sons of the Forest in three locations. The three locations have been marked on the map above. You will find the Knight V in camps at the marked locations. You can also respawn the Knight V’s by saving and reloading your game. You can have a maximum of 20 Knight Vs in your world simultaneously.

The Knight V is powered by Batteries, which means you will need to manage your use of it so you always have it powered up. Nothing is worse than finding yourself in a sticky situation only to find your Knight V out of juice.

You can mount the Knight V using the Primary Use Key (LMB) and then drive it using the Directional Keys. In addition, you can jump with it using the Jump Key. Finally, if you are ready to dismount, you can do so by pressing the Jump key twice. As a note, you will be automatically dismounted if you drive into water that is deep enough.

Another essential fact is that the Knight V will destroy bushes and small trees you drive them into, so be careful if you like to preserve the environment. The Knight V’s speed and traversal are not affected by shallow water or snow. You can also drive the E.U.C. up sharp inclines that are not accessible by foot.

