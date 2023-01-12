How to Get a Nether Star in Minecraft

Image: Mojang

Nether Star is a very rare item in Minecraft that is needed to craft a Beacon. A Beacon is a valuable block that can buff players with Speed, Jump Boost, Haste, Regeneration, Resistance, and Strength to all players within its vicinity.

However, hunting for a Nether Star isn’t for the faint of heart. Nether Star is one of the hardest items to obtain in Minecraft because there’s only one way you can only get it. In this article, we’ll talk about how you can get a Nether Star in Minecraft and how to turn it into a beacon.



Where to Find a Nether Star in Minecraft

Nether Star can only be obtained by killing a Wither. Players who want to kill a Wither must prepare themselves because the Wither is considered stronger than an Ender Dragon. Wither doesn’t spawn. Naturally, players have to summon it, which is also not easy.

To summon a Wither, you need four blocks of Soul Sand and three Wither Skeleton Skulls. In case you don’t know where to look for these items, You can find the Soul Sand and Wither Skeletons Skulls in the Nether Fortresses in the Nether.

Once you have all the items, you can summon the Wither by creating a “T” shape from Tetris using the Soul Sand. After that, you must attach the Wither Skeleton Skulls to the top of the Soul Sand. Once you’ve placed the last skull, the Wither will be summoned.

Note: You have to stand back once the Wither is summoned because it will create an explosion that can damage you.

How to Create a Beacon in Minecraft

Assuming you beat the Wither and obtained a Nether Star, you’re now prepared to create a Beacon. You’ll need the following to create one:

Nether Star

Three Obsidians

Five Glasses

Once you have the beacon, all you need to do is to put it on top of a pyramid, wait for a beam to go up in the sky, and you’re good to go.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023