How to Get a Parrot Off Your Shoulder in Minecraft

Parrots are one of the many mobs in Minecraft that can be tamed. They come in a variety of colors and make for great companions when you are playing by yourself. But, parrots can get annoying as they will constantly follow you around and sit on your shoulder without asking first. Here is how to remove a parrot from your shoulder in Minecraft.

How to Tame a Parrot in Minecraft

First off, a parrot will only land on your shoulder and hitch a free ride only if you have tamed it. Wild parrots will not sit on your shoulder. In order to tame a parrot, you need to feed it a seed. Any seed will do and each one has a 33% chance to tame the parrot. Once you have tamed a parrot, it will sit on the ground or fly and try to land on your shoulder. The parrot can end up on your shoulder if you walk through it, too.

How to Remove a Parrot From Your Shoulder in Minecraft

In order to remove a parrot from your shoulder, all you need to do is quickly decrease elevation. You can do this by jumping off of a mountain into water, going underwater, or even flying downward with an Elytra. Each of these methods will have the parrot get off of your shoulder. Once the parrot is off, quickly tell it to sit so that it won’t land on your shoulder again.

And that is how you remove a parrot from your shoulder in Minecraft. For all things Minecraft, check out our Minecraft page. We cover all sorts of things like the best seeds to play in, the best place to find Iron Ore, and much more.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.