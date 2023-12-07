How to Get a Recurve Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The safest way to fight enemies in LEGO Fortnite is often from a distance. However, ranged weapons might be hard to come across when starting. Here’s how you can craft your own Recurve Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite and take down the mobs giving you grief!

How to Craft a Recurve Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite

To craft a recurve crossbow in LEGO Fortnite, you need the following Utilities:

Crafting Bench

Lumber Mill

Spinning Wheel

Once you have these stations, open the Crafting Bench, then go to the weapons tab and select ‘Recurve Crossbow’ for which you need 5x Wooden Rod and 1x Cord. You can make the wooden rods from wood you harvest all around your starting area and process at the Lumber Mill, and the cord is made on the Spinning Wheel using vines, found while harvesting pumpkins and bushes.

These three resource and crafting benches are usually the first Utility stations you can see when opening the Build menu, and they are each fantastic additions to your village. Be sure to build them as well as a Grill (or two!) to add to your Village Rating!

Do Recurve Crossbows Need Arrows in LEGO Fortnite?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you craft your first Recurve Crossbow, a new section will open on your Crafting Bench for ammo where you can craft Arrow x8! These cost 1x Wood and 1x Feather, so you can quickly load your quiver and go hunting, whether it’s for Shells or other resources in the game.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023