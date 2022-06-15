How To Get Ace Level in Neon White

One of the most exciting parts of Neon White is the fact that you’ll be able to retry levels over and over again to try to get the fastest speed around, where you’ll be able to rank on Global Leaderboards, only as long as you are achieving Ace Medals when you complete levels.

If you’re looking to increase the speed that you’re maneuvering around these levels, you’re in luck. We’ve got you covered as you find out how to start hitting higher speeds and making a name for yourself on the leaderboards.

How To Get Ace Medals In Neon White

One of the first things that you’ll want to do is take your time the first time you go through a level. Take a chance to look around, and see if you notice any ways that you’ll be able to take a few seconds off of your overall time. Be it from using the environment to your advantage, or finding out how to dash through demons in the best possible way, you’ll want to experiment until you can start pushing your time up more and more.

Start slow, look around, and examine everything that you can, and if you’re finding it hard to navigate through a specific section, continue to practice by resetting the level after you have completed that area. It sounds counterintuitive, but you’ll want to make sure that you’re trying those sections that are challenging you as many times as possible to help you navigate them perfectly when you’re finally ready to attack the stage.

Learn and practice with the soul cards that you’ve found, as well. There are only a select few that you have per level, so you’ll want to master the abilities that you’ve come to learn. If it’s using Purify, learn the best angle to position yourself so you can push yourself even further along with the blast. If you’re using Godspeed, see if you may be able to cut off a corner before blasting through a doorway or another demon. Using Stomp to hit the corner of the geometry just right so you’ll cause damage while still falling faster than normal, and can be a great way to get some verticality in your favor.

Practice makes perfect, especially if you’re wanting to make sure that you’re pushing through as hard as possible. Continue to try a level that you seem to jive with over and over, and sooner than later, you’ll make it to the top. While you’re exploring, make sure that you’re searching for gifts and trying to beat your best score possible so you can get the true ending in Neon White.

Neon White is available on June 16th on Nintendo Switch and PC.