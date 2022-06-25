Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is out now, and fans are once again able to enjoy the crazy Musou action along with the expanding lore of Three Three Houses. Along with being able to actively control the students of the Garreg March Officers Academy, you can see them fulfill their true potential through the class system using tiered seals. Read on to find out How to Get Advanced and Master Seals in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes!

How to Get Advanced and Master Seals in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

There are 4 key methods of obtaining the Advanced and Master Seals in the game, although you’ll need to reach chapter 7 and chapter 10 respectively to upgrade your character’s class. The methods are as follows:

Buy from the Item Shopkeeper

Purchase from Survey Spots

Achieve S Ranks to get corresponding seals as rewards in Battles

Complete Achievements and pick up from Reward Master

Purchasing Advanced and Master Seals in Fire Emblem Warriors

The majority of these seals can reasonably be earned at the academy, and are not difficult to get. You must reach chapter 7 to use Intermediate Seals, and chapter 10 to use Master Seals, and once you reach each milestone you’ll unlock them in the Shop. They will be sold in limited quantities but have a new stock after each chapter. Additionally, check any survey spots when available, they can sometimes have seals available at a lower price, so it’s worthwhile to check often.

Unlocking Free Seals

Achieving S Ranks in battles is always ideal, as it demonstrates remarkable efficiency and tactical prowess, and the game rewards this with tangible rewards at the end of the battle. You’ll even see the listed S Rank rewards for a given battle when selecting it from the war map, and the evaluation criteria you need to meet to get the rank at the battle prep screen.

Also, you can get free Advanced and Master Seals just from completing achievement milestones. For instance, you can get your first free Advanced Seal after completing 80 achievements, and your first Master Seal after 170, so check with the Reward Master at camp often. These are in lower quantity, but a worthwhile option.

These seals are pivotal to upgrading your classes to Swordmaster then Mortal Savant, or Fortress Knight to Great Knight, and will only serve to make your characters more powerful, provided they’ve mastered the previous class. Plus, they look pretty darn cool.

This concludes our guide on How to Get Advanced and Master Seals in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes!

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022.