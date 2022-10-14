Scorn is a fascinating game and one which begs to be played thoroughly to understand its themes and fully understand the craftsmanship put into the game. Achievements in any game are meant to encourage players to explore all features and challenges present, but Scorn is built upon navigating all of this as part of a normal gameplay experience. There are relatively few achievements in Scorn, but getting them all is key for any achievement hunter and anybody seeking to get the most out of this title.

How to Get All Achievements in Scorn

The simplest answer to this is to play through Scorn, which unlocks 11 of the game’s 12 achievements, with 2 different achievements you can get in the first Act, based on whether you chose Team Scoop or Team Saw. This means that aside from the beginning, all that is expected of you is just to play the game through. The full achievement list goes as follows:

“001” Description: Extraction

Description: Extraction “002” Description: Hand in hand

Description: Hand in hand “003” Description: Hazardous occurrence

Description: Hazardous occurrence “004” Description: Close encounter

Description: Close encounter “005” Description: Key possession

Description: Key possession “006” Description: Path forward constructed

Description: Path forward constructed “007” Description: At the lowermost point

Description: At the lowermost point “008” Description: Station to station

Description: Station to station “009” Description: Detachment

Description: Detachment “010” Description: Fluid flowing within

Description: Fluid flowing within “011” Description: Perception beyond

Description: Perception beyond “012” Description: Fin

The nice part about these achievements and their descriptions is the lack of spoilers even though their names are kept hidden. Don’t worry about meeting any conditions aside from just enjoying the game, and then enjoying the alternate choice you can make at the beginning for the egg friend. The developers are clearly happy with players simply experiencing their game, conquering the puzzles, and seeing all there is to see, rewarding them with achievements for doing just that. While the game is certainly difficult, this set of achievements is far from an unreasonable one to attain over a fun weekend.

Scorn released on October 14, 2022, for PC and Xbox Series X|S. It is also a Day One Xbox Game Pass exclusive.