How to Get All Battle Tested Weapons in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Square Enix and Acquire

Battle Tested weapons are the strongest in Octopath Traveler II. While this is true, finding them can be challenging and take time and effort unless you know exactly where to look. All Battle Tested weapons can be acquired through what the game calls “Path Actions.”

Path Actions allows each traveler to interact with the townspeople in the game and can change depending on the specific time of day. These can unlock secrets, exclusive items, and the best weapons. So read on to learn how to find each Battle Tested weapon in Octopath Traveler II.

How to Unlock All Battle Tested Weapons in Octopath Traveler II

Below is a grid with how to get each Battle Tested weapon. After, continue reading for the bonuses and perks you get with each weapon.

Tip: Use fast travel to get to these locations quicker.

Weapon How to Get Battle-Tested Blade – Use Path Actions on Vanderham the Reaper at the Crackridge Harbor: Anchorage, Wildlands.

– Players must complete Hikari Chapter 5 for this weapon become available. Battle-Tested Spear – Use Path Actions on Benkeui at Ku, Hinoeuma.

– Players must complete Hikari Chapter 5 for this weapon become available. Battle-Tested Dagger – Obtained from Gardner Black in Winterbloom, Bandit Town in the Winterland Region.

– For the Battle-Tested Dagger to appear in Gardner Black’s inventory, players must complete the side quest “Melia Afterwards.” Battle-Tested Axe – Obtained from Guardian Silat in Na Nasashi Village. Silat is located at the area’s highest edge, with a ladder to head down.

– The Battle-Tested Axe can also be found in the Cold Cape Pub in the Winterland Region by fighting the Hooded Villager NPC. He has a drop rate of 2% for the Axe. Battle-Tested Bow – Found in Kenomo Village in Toto’haha Island. There is a village chief here, named Kozahe, that only appears during the daytime. Use Path Actions after interacting with him.

– The Battle-Tested Bow can also be obtained from the trainer NPC infront of the Inn in New Delsta, located in the Brightland Region. Fighting this NPC will create a 2% drop rate for the Bow.

– Players must complete Ochette Chapter 3 for this weapon to become available. Battle-Tested Staff – Use Path Actions on the Vice President in Oresrush, Wildlands. This NPC can be found in the same location where Partitio joined the player’s party, but only during the day.

– The Battle-Tested Staff can also be found by fighting the trainer NPC at the northeast church in Canalbrine of Harborland. 2% drop rate.

– Players must complete Ochette chapter 4 for this weapon to become available. Related: How to Get Herbs of Serenity in Octopath Traveler 2.

Battle-Tested Blade

Physical Attack: 400

Critical: 120

Bonus Attribute: Equip effect that raises the potency of physical skills by 30%.

Battle-Tested Spear

Physical Attack: 390

Critical: 120

Bonus Attribute: Attack effect that creates a slim chance to blind the target for five turns.

Battle-Tested Dagger

Physical Attack: 380

Evasion: 120

Bonus Attribute: Attack effect that creates a slim chance of reducing the target’s accuracy.

Battle-Tested Axe

Physical Attack: 400

Element Attack: 250

Bonus Attribute: Equip effect that raises the potency of lightning and ice-based attacks.

Battle-Tested Bow

Physical Attack: 390

Critical: 120

Bonus Attribute: Attack effect that creates a slim chance to reduce the target’s physical defense.

Battle-Tested Staff

Physical Attack: 200

Element Attack: 400

Bonus Attribute: Attack effect that creates a slim chance to reduce the target’s speed.

- This article was updated on March 5th, 2023