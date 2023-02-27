How to Get Herbs of Serenity in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Octopath Traveler 2 has numerous options for you to enjoy a classic-style roleplaying experience but with a touch of modern trappings. One particular job you can undertake is the Apothecary role, with Castti being your prime example. Castti’s nighttime Path Action is Soothe, which can administer various concoctions to townspeople to help cure what ails them. One ingredient you’ll potentially need for Castti is Herbs of Serenity in Octopath Traveler 2.

Herbs of Serenity: Where Can You Find This Herb in Octopath Traveler 2?

Much like Slumber Sage, this ingredient soothes the ailments of townspeople but is somewhat rare to find in the wild. But there are a few areas you can find Herbs of Serenity in Octopath Traveler 2, such as:

Harborlands Western Canalbrine Coast: After leaving Canalbrine, take the path left until you reach a fork. Go north until you reach a cave, exiting at a port where you can use your boat to get to a small island to the north with a chest containing the Herb of Serenity.

After leaving Canalbrine, take the path left until you reach a fork. Go north until you reach a cave, exiting at a port where you can use your boat to get to a small island to the north with a chest containing the Herb of Serenity. Brightlands, Near Abandoned Village: Just at the slope leading to the Abandoned Village, there’s a ladder leading to a chest with the Herb of Serenity.

Just at the slope leading to the Abandoned Village, there’s a ladder leading to a chest with the Herb of Serenity. Crestlands, Flamechurch: Steal, Mug, Purchase, or Entreat if possible from Apothecary to gain an Herb of Serenity.

Beyond this, your goal is simply to administer where needed, and not to waste it, so use these items wisely. This is part of Castti’s unique offerings to the team, with Soothe proving to be a valuable and versatile skill where no battle or expenses are even potentially necessary to proceed. Keep track of your Apothecary herbs and use them sparingly as you cure the ailments of townspeople you encounter.

It never hurts to have Herbs of Serenity in Octopath Traveler 2 to calm applicable villagers, out of the goodness of your heart, or to move them out of your way.

