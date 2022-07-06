DNF Duel gives players the chance to take a wide array of characters to the field, each based on Classes featured on Neople’s famous online RPG, Dungeon and Fighter. But how can earn all Trophies and Achievements in DNF Duel? To answer that and more, here’s the full list of Trophies / Achievements in DNF Duel, as well as how to get each of them.

How to get all Trophies and Achievements in DNF Duel

In total, players can currently earn a total of 44 trophies/achievements in DNF Duel, which can be earned by completing a wide number of tasks, including completing a set number of matches or performing specific tasks such as completing the game’s story mode, and more. You can check out how to earn all the trophies and achievements on DNF Duel below:

Epic Collector : Can be unlocked after getting all the other Trophies/Achievements in the game.

: Can be unlocked after getting all the other Trophies/Achievements in the game. Advocate of The Gate : Complete all available Character Stories.

: Complete all available Character Stories. Eternity Crusher : Complete Survival Mode’s C Course

: Complete Survival Mode’s C Course Gallerist : Purchase all illustrations, movies, Character Voices, and BGM in the game.

: Purchase all illustrations, movies, Character Voices, and BGM in the game. Back from the Dead : Complete Survival Mode’s B Course.

: Complete Survival Mode’s B Course. Suspicious Collector : Purchase all icons in the game.

: Purchase all icons in the game. In the Face of Will : Complete 5 different character stories.

: Complete 5 different character stories. Man with 100 Names : Purchase more than 100 titles.

: Purchase more than 100 titles. Well, This Is Who I Am… : Purchase all available Battle Cards designs.

: Purchase all available Battle Cards designs. Gold Merchant : Spen a total of 50,000 Gold.

: Spen a total of 50,000 Gold. Unsinkable : Win 10 Survival battles without spending on HP recovery.

: Win 10 Survival battles without spending on HP recovery. Barely Alive : Complete Survival mode’s A Course.

: Complete Survival mode’s A Course. At the End of Wandering : Complete 10 matches while playing as Lost Warrior.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Lost Warrior. Looking for Friends : Complete 10 matches while playing as Enchantress.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Enchantress. Veteran Fighter : Complete 300 matches on Online Mode.

: Complete 300 matches on Online Mode. Storm Watch : Complete 10 matches while playing as Swift Master.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Swift Master. No Regrets : Complete 10 matches while playing as Hitman.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Hitman. Loyal Vassal : Complete all basic combo challenges for a character.

: Complete all basic combo challenges for a character. Unrelenting Spear : Complete 10 matches while playing as Vanguard.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Vanguard. Victorious over Hardships : Beat the Strengthened Lost Warrior during Arcade Mode.

: Beat the Strengthened Lost Warrior during Arcade Mode. Path of Benevolence : Complete 10 matches while playing as Crusader.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Crusader. Behold My Ninja Arts! : Complete 10 matches while playing as Kunoichi.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Kunoichi. Mercenary Business : Complete 10 matches while playing as Trouble Shooter.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Trouble Shooter. Fire! : Complete 10 matches while playing as Ranger.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Ranger. A Raging Madness : Complete 10 matches while playing as Berserker.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Berserker. Duty Calls : Complete 10 matches while playing as Launcher.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Launcher. Here We Go, Astra! : Complete 10 matches while playing as Dragon Knight.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Dragon Knight. My Best Battle : Watch one of your replays.

: Watch one of your replays. To Greater Heights : Complete 10 matches while playing as Grappler.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Grappler. Two Swords One Soul : Complete 10 matches while playing as Ghostblade.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Ghostblade. Adventurer at the Precipice : Clear the game’s Arcade Mode.

: Clear the game’s Arcade Mode. Inquisition : Complete 10 matches while playing as Inquisitor.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Inquisitor. Performance Examination : Complete 5 challenges.

: Complete 5 challenges. Training Shall Proceed! : Complete 10 matches while playing as Striker.

: Complete 10 matches while playing as Striker. For Home Appreciation : Purchase at Gallery item.

: Purchase at Gallery item. Thorough Preparation : Play 100 Online battles.

: Play 100 Online battles. Training Advancement : Save a recording.

: Save a recording. Relentless Will : Complete a Character Story.

: Complete a Character Story. One Step at a Time : Spend an hour on Training Mode.

: Spend an hour on Training Mode. Downloaded : Complete all the tutorials for one character;

: Complete all the tutorials for one character; Level Analysis Complete : Complete a Player match.

: Complete a Player match. Home Sweet Home : Enter a Player Match room.

: Enter a Player Match room. The Strength to Fight : Perform 5 different basic combos.

: Perform 5 different basic combos. The Beginning of a Legend: Win an Online Mode battle.

You can currently play DNF Duel exclusively on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, via Steam.