How to Get All Unlockables in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

A demonstration of old-school replay value.

April 30th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Advance Wars Unlockables
Image: WayForward

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a faithful remake of the originals, with some healthy modern tweaks. While the game ostensibly controls, feels, and sounds like the original in many ways, it has provided some much-needed adjustments to how the game is played. One such change is in how you obtain unlockables in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp as opposed to the Game Boy Advance originals. But it’s still potentially unclear for newcomers to the series.

How Do You Obtain All Unlockables in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp?

Much like in the original, you mostly need to complete all Campaign missions in Advance Wars 1+2 in order to get the corresponding unlockables you can buy at Hachi’s Shop. To purchase them, you use the funds you get from winning battles, with prices typically ranging from 100-300 for most things like bonus maps and music, to 900+ for Commanding Officers (COs) to use in the game.

All Unlockable COs in Re-Boot Camp

COConditions to Unlock in Hachi’s Shop
GritComplete Mission 10 (Advance Wars 1)
KanbeiComplete Mission 14 (AW1)
SonjaComplete Mission 17 (AW1)
EagleComplete Mission 20 (AW1)
DrakeComplete Mission 21 (AW1)
Clone AndyComplete Mission 24 (AW1)
NellComplete AW1 with 100% Completion
FlakComplete Mission 8 in Advance Wars 2
ColinComplete Mission 14 (AW2)
LashComplete Mission 16 (AW2)
SenseiComplete Mission 23 (AW2)
AdderComplete Mission 24 (AW2)
JessComplete Mission 31 (AW2)
HawkeComplete Mission 32 (AW2)
SturmComplete Mission 34 (AW2)
HachiComplete AW2 with 100% Completion

Additionally, while completing the campaign of both games with 100% gets you these COs, you’ll get a plethora of added features such as maps, gallery art, and alternate colors for your characters. The game essentially incentivizes you with playable rewards forThis allows you to play as your favorite COs and command their awesome CO powers, as long as you stop by Hachi’s Shop to unlock them after completing the game.

What Other Notable Unlockables Are in the Game?

One of the most notable unlockables for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is the Challenge Campaign unlockable when you complete the game’s campaigns, which are actually entirely separate campaigns to play through. While it costs a paltry fee in the game, Hachi jokes about its low price and that it’s actually on the house, complimentary for beating the game.

Essentially, if you beat the game and everything it has to offer, it rewards you with more content. For players of the original, this might be a familiar sensation, before the time of live service games or DLC, so it feels like an actual complete game from the old days, just saying. It was well worth the extra time we had to wait.

- This article was updated on April 30th, 2023

More on Attack of the Fanboy :