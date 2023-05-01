How to Get All Unlockables in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Image: WayForward

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a faithful remake of the originals, with some healthy modern tweaks. While the game ostensibly controls, feels, and sounds like the original in many ways, it has provided some much-needed adjustments to how the game is played. One such change is in how you obtain unlockables in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp as opposed to the Game Boy Advance originals. But it’s still potentially unclear for newcomers to the series.

How Do You Obtain All Unlockables in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp?

Much like in the original, you mostly need to complete all Campaign missions in Advance Wars 1+2 in order to get the corresponding unlockables you can buy at Hachi’s Shop. To purchase them, you use the funds you get from winning battles, with prices typically ranging from 100-300 for most things like bonus maps and music, to 900+ for Commanding Officers (COs) to use in the game.

All Unlockable COs in Re-Boot Camp

CO Conditions to Unlock in Hachi’s Shop Grit Complete Mission 10 (Advance Wars 1) Kanbei Complete Mission 14 (AW1) Sonja Complete Mission 17 (AW1) Eagle Complete Mission 20 (AW1) Drake Complete Mission 21 (AW1) Clone Andy Complete Mission 24 (AW1) Nell Complete AW1 with 100% Completion Flak Complete Mission 8 in Advance Wars 2 Colin Complete Mission 14 (AW2) Lash Complete Mission 16 (AW2) Sensei Complete Mission 23 (AW2) Adder Complete Mission 24 (AW2) Jess Complete Mission 31 (AW2) Hawke Complete Mission 32 (AW2) Sturm Complete Mission 34 (AW2) Hachi Complete AW2 with 100% Completion

Additionally, while completing the campaign of both games with 100% gets you these COs, you’ll get a plethora of added features such as maps, gallery art, and alternate colors for your characters. The game essentially incentivizes you with playable rewards forThis allows you to play as your favorite COs and command their awesome CO powers, as long as you stop by Hachi’s Shop to unlock them after completing the game.

What Other Notable Unlockables Are in the Game?

One of the most notable unlockables for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is the Challenge Campaign unlockable when you complete the game’s campaigns, which are actually entirely separate campaigns to play through. While it costs a paltry fee in the game, Hachi jokes about its low price and that it’s actually on the house, complimentary for beating the game.

Essentially, if you beat the game and everything it has to offer, it rewards you with more content. For players of the original, this might be a familiar sensation, before the time of live service games or DLC, so it feels like an actual complete game from the old days, just saying. It was well worth the extra time we had to wait.

- This article was updated on April 30th, 2023