During Genshin Impact‘s The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival event, players can make use of the Arataki’s Great and Glorious Drum gadget to perform a series of songs from the game’s acclaimed soundtrack, each representing a different character. But how can you get Itto’s 80,000 Mora Drum in Genshin Impact? To answer that and more here’s how to get the Arataki’s Great and Glorious Drum gadget in Genshin Impact.

How to Get Arataki’s Great and Glorious Drum in Genshin Impact

You can get the Great and Glorious Drum in Genshin Impact by achieving the Dulcem rank on ”Termination of Desires”, the seventh and final song part of The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival event, while on at least normal difficulty. It’s important to point out that doing so will also reward you with 60 Primogems and 20,000 Mora. To get all of the rewards available, we recommend that you take on the challenge on Pro from the get-go, as it is not hard to get the Dulcem rank on it.

To recap, here’s how to unlock the Great and Glorious Drum in Genshin Impact:

Start The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival event.

Achieve the Dulcem rank on Termination of Desires on at least normal difficulty.

Claim the reward on the event’s main page.

After unlocking the instrument, you will be able to play it whenever you like by first equipping it and then using it while on the field. The Drum joins the Windsong Lyre and the Floral Zither as the third instrument to become available to players in the game. Just like the already mentioned two instruments, it is likely that you will be able to buy the Arataki’s Great and Glorious Drum gadget for 150,000 Mora somewhere in the future.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.