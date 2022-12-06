Are you wondering how to get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla x Destiny 2 Crossover Armor Ornaments? Ubisoft and Bungie have collaborated to celebrate Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s final content update and the Season 19 launch of Destiny 2. The best part of the crossover event is the armor ornament packs for Destiny 2. The armor ornament packs are available for all three main classes in Destiny 2: Titan, Hunter, and Warlock. Here is everything you need to know on how to get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla x Destiny 2 Crossover Armor Ornaments and much, much more!

How to Get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla x Destiny 2 Crossover Armor Ornaments

Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have crossover content available to purchase through the in-game stores of each game. Each content will be inspired by the other game, which adds a bit of flair and fun to each game. Content for both games is available as of December 6, 2022.

Destiny 2 Crossover Content

You can purchase three armor ornament sets from the Eververse store now that Season 19 has begun. These armor ornament sets include the Wolf-Kissed bundle for Titans, inspired by Eivor, the Misthios bundle for Hunters, inspired by Kassandra, and the Eagle’s bundle for Warlocks, which Altair inspired. In addition, you can also purchase other Assassin’s Creed-themed content like an Assassin’s Creed-inspired ship, Sparrow, Ghost, and finisher cosmetics.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossover Content

You can purchase a character pack with content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, like armor sets inspired by Crucible Handler Lord Shaxx and Saint-14, swords inspired by Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher and Thorn Exotic Hand Cannon, and scout and mount skin. You can also purchase a weapons pack which will provide you with four unique spins on Destiny’s most iconic subclasses. Each of these subclasses will have its gameplay perks and custom effects. This includes the Dawnblade Greatsword, Arcstrider Spear, Sentinel Shield, and Deadly Edge Scythe.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Destiny 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022