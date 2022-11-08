How to Get Beast Scraps in God of War Ragnarok

Beast Scraps are just one collectible in God of War Ragnarok. With so many resources to collect, it can be hard to determine which ones you need for what and how to get them. Here is your guide to Beast Scraps in God of War Ragnarok.

Beast Scraps in God of War Ragnarok

To find Beast Scraps, you need to kill beasts. If you look at your Codex, you’ll see that there are many beasts in God of War Ragnarok. Here are all the beasts in God of War Ragnarok that drop Beast Scraps:

Tatzelwurm

Wretch

Nightmare

Cursed Gulon

Wyvern

Gradungr

Though there are several specific types of these beasts, these are the core enemies you need to kill to get Beast Scraps. Simply defeat them in battle and loot whatever they drop.

The best place to find beasts is in Vanaheim. As you explore the wild jungles of Vanaheim, you’ll run into Wyverms, Nightmares, and Wretches. Look for them as you complete Favors and you’ll end up with a lot of Beast Scraps.

Beast Scraps have one use in God of War Ragnarok and that is to upgrade your companion’s accessories to tier one and two. Accessories are bonuses granted to your companion, much like the bonuses found on the best Leviathan Axe grip upgrades. After you use 25 Beast Scraps to craft an accessory, you’ll need 60 Beast Scraps to upgrade it to tier two.

Though Beast Scraps don’t upgrade your Blades of Chaos pommels or your armor, increasing the potency of your companion’s accessories is beneficial. If you want Atreus to be as strong as he can be, you’ll need Beast Scraps to level up his accessories.

As you hunt for Beast Scraps, you’ll also want to be on the lookout for Beast Bone, since that is how to upgrade your companion’s accessories to tier three.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.