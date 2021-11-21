How to Get Cranidos in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are here and players all over the world are already exploring Sinnoh in their quest to become a Pokémon Master and complete their Pokédex. With that said, among the many Pokémon available in the games, the rock type Cranidos, as well as its evolution Rampardos are among the best on their respective element. Here’s how to get Cranidos and evolve him in Raspardos in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

How to Get Cranidos in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

We have bad news for Shining Pearl owners, as the item needed to get Cranidos is available only in Brilliant Diamond. With that said, you can get Cranidos in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond by first going to the Grand Underfround, where you must take part in the digging minigame. After a successful digging, there will be a chance that you will find a Skull Fossil, the item needed to get Cranidos. After finding the fossil, go to Oreburgh City and head towards the Mining Museum. Enter the building and talk to the male NPC on the counter. He will then use the Skull Fossil to revive Cranidos. After gaining him the fossil, leave the museum and head right back in. Once you are back, go to the counter and talk to the NPC, who will, this time, give you your Cranidos.

To recap, here’s how to get Cranidos on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond:

Go to the Grand Underground and mine for a Skull Fossil.

Go to the Mining Museum located in Oreburgh City.

Talk to the man on the counter and give him your Skull Fossil.

Leave the building and return.

Talk to the NPC again and get your Cranidos.

How to Evolve Cranidos into Rampardos

You can evolve your Cranidos into Rampardos by leveling them up to level 30. Once it reaches the level, Cranidos will automatically evolve. To speed up the process, check out the best ways to level up fast in both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.