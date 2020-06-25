How to Get Cruise Bubble – Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated features several moves for SpongeBob and friends, and the Cruise Bubble ability is one of the final moves that can be unlocked for SpongeBob. It’s a ranged ability that allows SpongeBob to activate buttons and defeat foes from afar. Launching a bubble rocket into the distance is understandably a very useful skill to have, but you unfortunately cannot get the move too early in the game. You’ll still come across areas that require the move in early levels, such as one area in Jellyfish Fields that tells you to come back when you acquire the Cruise Bubble ability, so it’s smart to return to previously explored locations with the new ability unlocked. This is how to get Cruise Bubble in SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

How to Get Cruise Bubble in Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

The Cruise Bubble ability is obtained after defeating the Robot Patrick boss. After the fight, you’ll see Bubble Buddy standing by the road. Speak to him and he’ll teach you how to use it. To use the ability, press L2/LT/LZ. It launches a bubble rocket that explodes upon impact, which can be very helpful in solving puzzles, activating faraway buttons, and dealing with robotic enemies from a distance.

Many levels from earlier in the game have areas that require this ability, so make sure to backtrack if you remember seeing an area that might have required Cruise Bubble. There are also a few lost socks and golden spatulas throughout Bikini Bottom that require this ability to obtain, so try to find these to get used to your newest move. While you’re at it, you’ll also be able to find every pair of golden underwear in the game now that you’ve unlocked the final area of Bikini Bottom.