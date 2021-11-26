Among all the Pokémon available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, Dragonite is both a fan-favorite and one of the best thanks to its high stats and the fact that the Pokémon can, no pun intended, pack a punch. With that said, we will now tell you how to catch Dragonite in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can add one of the best Dragon-type Pokémon to your team as fast as possible.

How to Get Dragonite in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, it is good to point out that the only way to get a Dagonite in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl can be done by leveling up your Dratini all the way into one. With that said, you can get a Dratini in two places, on Mt. Coronet, and on the Grand Underground. But be advised, as Dratini will only appear after you defeated both the Elite Four and Cynthia, and get the National Pokédex, which you can get by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex. If you haven’t already, check out where to catch Dratini in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for a step-to-step guide on where to find the Dragon-type on all locations available.

Once you get Dratini, you can evolve them into a Dragonair by leveling them up to level 30. After that, you just need to level your Dragonair all the way to level 55, and he will evolve into a Dragonite. To speed up the process, check out the best ways to level up fast in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.