Where to Catch Dratini in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Every Pokémon fan loves Dragonite, but both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl players can only get the Dragon-type powerhouse after catching Dratini. With that said, we will now tell you where to catch Dratini and how to evolve them all the way to Dragonite in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Catch Dratini in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can find a Dratini in two different locations on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, on The Grand Underground and on Mt. Coronet. But they can only be found after you get the National Pokédex. You can get the National Pokédex by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex.

How to Get Dratini on the Grand Underground

Once you get the National Pokédex, Dratini can then be found at the Grand Underground, most specifically on Fountainspring Cave. If you don’t spot the Pokémon after entering the area, just leave and enter the area again as doing that will reset all the Pokémon currently available at it. After finding Dratini you just need to battle and capture the Pokémon. To recap, here’s how to catch Dratini in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Get the National Pokédex.

Go to the Grand Underground.

Go to Fountainspring Cave.

Enter and exit until you find Dratini.

Battle and capture the Pokémon.

How to Get Dratini on Mt. Coronet

As we said above, you can also find Dratini at Mt. Coronet. It’s good to point out that to be able to catch Dratini on Mt. Coronet you need to have not only unlocked the National Pokédex but also the Super Rod. With that said, you can get the Pokémon by going to Mt. Coronet through Route 207. Once inside the mountain, use HM Surf to go right, through a small pool of water. Once you get out of the water, continue right until you reach a rock climbing spot. Go up the wall and then go up the stairs. Once above, go northwest until you get into the opening leading to the next area. Go to the area and head up the two sets of stairs. Once you do that, go left until you reach an opening leading to the outside. Once there, go right until you reach another rock climbing spot. Go up and through the path on the right, which leads back into the mountain. Inside, just head left and fish in the pool of water there. To recap, here’s how to catch Dratini on Mt. Coronet:

Go to Mt. Coronet through Route 207.

Use Surf to go right.

Continue right and rock climb up.

Go up through the next areas.

Once outside, go right and rock climb up.

Enter the cave and fish in the water until you catch a Dratini.

How to Evolve Dratini all the way to Dragonite in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can evolve your Dratini into a Dragonair by leveling them up to level 30. Once you get Dragonair, you can evolve them into a Dragonite by leveling the Pokémon to level 55.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.