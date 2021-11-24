How to Get the Super Rod in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

As in all mainline Pokémon games, the Super Rod is the superior choice for fishing in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Not only does the Super Rod unlock more available underwater Pokémon to encounter, but you’ll also find what you pull in is a higher level than it might be with the Old Rod or Good Rod.

How to Find the Super Rod

To have access to the Super Rod, you’ll need to have beaten Sinnoh’s Elite Four at least once. Once you’ve defeated the Elite Four, you’ll receive an invitation to the island to the northeast of Sinnoh, including the Fight Area and the Resort Area.

Take the ferry from Snowpoint City to the Fight Area, and as soon as you’re off the boat, you’ll notice a fisherman stood by the gate for Route 225. Approach the angler, and he’ll reel off the usual Super Rod hype building routine before handing over the item. That’s all there is to it. Once the dialogue is over, you’ll have the Super Rod and access to the regions rarest Water-types.

How to Fish for Pokémon

Now you’ve got your Super Rod, and it’s time to reap the rewards and catch some Pokémon. As with the Good Rod and the Old Rod, face the water with your character and use the Super Rod from your bag to start fishing. Throw your hook into the water and wait for an exclamation mark above the player’s head. Click the A button, and you’ll begin the encounter.

You can select the item for easier use by registering it on the Key Items menu. Then, the player can quickly access the Super Rod by pressing the + button in-game and selecting from one of four registered items.

With the Super Rod in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you can now catch new Pokémon from around the Sinnoh region. Both Dratini and Dragonair are available on the fourth floor of Mt. Coronet when fishing with the upgraded utensil. It’ll also help you catch a Feebas, which also appears in Mt. Coronet but on the first floor beneath the surface.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch.