Gold Nucleus is a vital resource in the Tower of Fantasy gameplay model, serving as typically the bread and butter of your gacha pull when trying to get an SR or SSR such as a new character you’ve been hoping for. Gold Nuclei are less plentiful on the overworld than their Black counterpart, but the game is built around giving you different ways to get this item, so you can bank them and get ready for that sweet pull, guaranteeing something SR or SSR every 10 pulls, with 80 giving you a guaranteed SSR. Read on for our guide on How to Get Gold Nucleus in Tower of Fantasy!

How to Get Gold Nucleus in Tower of Fantasy | Gold Nucleus Farming Guide

Aside from finding Gold Nuclei in spherical chests at enemy encampments, you can gain them as rewards for reaching certain milestones in the World Exploration tracker, the Rewards menu such as by reaching milestones in the Newcomer Event, and by completing a full round of daily bounties. You can easily also get Gold Nucleus as a reward for completing quests, so the game gives you this item as an incentive to experience the world and story, and you can get it for tasks as simple as going around the map opening Spacerifts or taking down Bounties, many of which also give out Gold Nuclei for individual targets. In general, your best friend for farming Gold Nuclei in any session is the Daily Bounties, Quests, and Exploration rewards.

Even opening Supply Pods giving off a golden hue can give you a Gold Nucleus, as well as progress for more exploration rewards, and completing chapters in the Wanderer’s Log also gives a hefty bursary of Gold Nuclei. Additionally, if this isn’t enough options, you can always opt into the paid Battle Pass for more Gold Nucleus rewards in Tower of Fantasy, and you always have the option to redeem 150 Dark Crystals for them in the Special Orders menu, and you can get them from the Clotho Supply Pod. It rapidly becomes a question of what places can you not get this item.

This concludes our guide on How to Get Gold Nucleus in Tower of Fantasy!

Tower of Fantasy launched globally for PC, iOS, and Android devices on August 10th, 2022.