How to Get Halo Infinite Nail Polish Armor Coating

Check out how to get the new armor coating in Halo Infinite

January 7th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Microsoft and world-renowned nail polish brand OPI just announced the release of an Xbox-inspired Spring 2022 Collection. With that said, many fans were taken by surprise when it was revealed that the collab will also feature the debut of a new and exclusive armor coating for players to use on Halo Infinite. But how can you get it? To help you with that and more, here’s how to get the new nail polish armor coating in Halo Infinite.

How to Get the Nail Polish Armor Coating in Halo Infinite

As we said above, Halo Infinite’s new nail polish armor coating is one of the rewards available as part of the partnership between Xbox and OPI and will be available for a limited time only. With that said, to get the new armor coating in Halo Infinite, you just need to spend $20 on any of the products featured as part of the new OPI x Xbox collection in a single purchase. After making the purchase, snap a picture of your entire receipt and head to the redeeming page. Once there, click on Start to Redeem and follow the instructions to upload your receipt. After doing that, you will receive a code by e-mail in up to 48 hours, which will allow you to get the item in Halo Infinite. The armor coating will only be available until March 31, 2022.

To recap, here’s how to get the new armor coating in Halo Infinite:

  • Spend $20 on products part of the new OPI x Xbox collection.
  • Snap a picture of your receipt.
  • Go to the redeeming page.
  • Upload your receipt.
  • Wait up to 48 hours.
  • Open your e-mail and get the code.
  • Redeem the code to get the new armor coating.

Now that you know how to get Halo Infinite’s new Nail Polish Armor Coating, take on this chance to also check out all of the game’s Mjolnir Armor Locker Cosmetics, all the missions in the game’s main campaign, as well as where to find Spartan Cores for upgrades.

You can play Halo Infinite‘s main campaign right now, exclusively on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out our review on the title here. The game’s multiplayer experience is also available right now on all the already mentioned platforms.

- This article was updated on January 7th, 2022

