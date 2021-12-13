Halo Infinite Campaign Mission List: All Missions in the Story

The wait for Halo Infinite was massive, and we can say for sure that, even if the game didn’t meet all the expectations of its fans, the title did not disappoint, as it offered a wide variety of not only main campaign missions but also side missions. With that said, here’s a list of all the main campaign missions present on Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite Campaign Mission List

Overall, Halo Infinite is composed of 15 main campaign missions, all of which are sure to take the Master Chief to his limit as he travels all around the vivid and dangerous Zeta Halo Ring. You can check out all the main missions currently part of Halo Infinite’s main campaign in the list below.

Warship Gbraakon

Foundation

Outpost Tremonius

The Tower

Excavation Site

Conservatory

Spire

Pelican Down

The Sequence

Nexus

The Command Spire

Repository

The Road

House of Reckoning

Silent Auditorium

It’s important to point out that, as with all open-world games, completing side-missions and exploring the world is vital as it not only guarantees that you will be ready to face any dangers ahead but is also the only way to be able to experience the full story of the game.

On another note, as he fights his way through the dangers present in the ring, Master Chief will earn Valor, the game’s main currency, which allows him and his many allies to unlock new weapons, vehicles, and much more. With that said, don’t forget to check out our guide on how to get Valor on Halo Infinite so that you can face even the mightiest of foes during the main campaign and come out victorious.

You can play Halo Infinite‘s main campaign right now, exclusively on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out our review on the title here. The game’s multiplayer experience is also available right now on all the already mentioned platforms.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2021