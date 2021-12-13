Halo Infinite Multiplayer Campaign Rewards: All 34 Mjolnir Armor Locker Cosmetics

The Halo Infinite campaign is out and we couldn’t be more excited. With a decently big world to explore at your leisure, there are many collectibles to collect. One of those is the Mjolnir Armor Lockers. Here, we will go into what they are, why you will want to collect all 34, and how to collect them. So without further adieu, here’s everything you need to know about Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armor Lockers.

Halo Infinite’s campaign and multiplayer are finally released and we can’t put it down. From the new guns to the Grappleshot, there is so much to enjoy about the new game. If you need help finding all of the Spartan Cores or are wondering when the campaign will be co-op, check out our Halo Infinite guides.

What are Mjolnir Armor Lockers in Halo Infinite?

In the main campaign of Halo Infinite, there are 34 Mjolnir Armor Lockers spread out everywhere on Zeta Halo. They are relatively easy to spot. They are long, green crates that have a UNSC logo on the side and a flashing green light on the top. They can be found basically anywhere, but some are found on linear missions that, for now, aren’t possible to replay.

Why get Mjolnir Armor Lockers in Halo Infinite?

The Mjolnir Armor Lockers, unlike the Skulls or the Spartan Cores, only affect multiplayer. Each locker found and collected will reward you with things like weapon skins, armor pieces, or weapon charms. Needless to say, if you’re loving Halo multiplayer, you’ll want to snag all 34 of these. Here is the list of the Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armor Locker rewards:

Banished Armor Emblem

Banished Spartan Emblem

Banished Paint Coating for: Armor M12 Warthog M12R Rockethog M808 Scorpion M290 Mongoose M290-M Gungoose M15 Razorback

Banished Weapon Charm

Banished Weapon Emblem

Blood Shadow Armor Coating

Crimson Vettel Armor Coating

Dogfight Makovich Paint Coating for: AV-49 Wasp Armor

Dogtags Weapon Charm

Griffin Armor Emblem

Griffin Spartan Emblem

Griffin Weapon Emblem

Infinity Armor Emblem

Infinity Spartan Emblem

Midnight Griffin Armor Coating

Obelisk Stone Armor Coating

Olympic Stance

Scorpion Horvath Armor Coating

Shadow Sorel Armor Coating

Warmaster’s Prize Paint Coating for: MA40 Assault Rifle BR75 Battle Rifle VK78 Commando M41 SPNKR CQS48 Bulldog

Wild Kovan Armor Coating

Windfall Armor Emblem

Windfall Spartan Emblem

How to get Mjolnir Armor Lockers

There are a couple of tricks that you’ll definitely want to know in order to get all 34 Mjolnir Armor Lockers in Halo Infinite. First off, you’ll always want to capture every FOB as that will display all the surrounding activities and collectibles, like Spartan Cores, High Value Targets, and Mjolnir Armor Lockers.

Next, after checking your map and pinning a Mjolnir Armor Locker, follow the in-game waypoint to get to the vicinity of the locker. Keep your eyes peeled for a flashing green light, but more importantly, keep your ears open for beeping. Like a game of hot and cold, the beeping will get louder if you’re close to it or quieter if you’re moving away from it.

And with that, you are ready to get all 34 Mjolnir Armor Lockers in Halo Infinite. Whether in the campaign or multiplayer, go have a blast!