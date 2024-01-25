How to Get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you reach Palworld‘s mid-game, you’ll quickly realize how important High Quality Pal Oil is. You’ll need this craft material to build a Witch Cauldron, Handguns, and Polymers. Check below where to get it.

Where to Find High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

You can obtain High Quality Pal Oil by defeating, capturing, or butchering any of the Pals listed below:

Digtoise

Elphidran

Flambelle

Grintale

Mammorest

Quivern

Relaxaurus

Woolipop

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Although many Pals drop this Material, some can drop way more than others. For instance, Relaxaurus can drop up to 4 High Quality Pal Oil when defeated, while Mammorest can drop up to 6.

Where to Find Mammorest for High Quality Pal Oil

As you can see in the map screenshot below, Mammorest can be found all over Palpagos Island. It’s also the easiest Pal to hunt if you’re only looking for High Quality Pal Oil. Despite its size and on average being level 32, this elephant-like Pal moves slowly, has attacks that are easy to dodge, and can be defeated quite easily if you have a Flame-type Pal of level 20 or higher on your side.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Still, even though Mammorests do drop lots of High Quality Pal Oil when defeated and are quite easy to defeat when compared to other Pals at level, it is a lot of work to fight a single Pal. Besides, they spawn quite rarely. That said, there are other locations where you can easily acquire this Material.

Best Places to Farm High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

The forest near the Relaxaurus Lux boss fight, where many Relaxaurus spawn, is the best place to farm High Quality Pal Oil. The location for this is marked on the map below with the yellow coloring.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

They will be around level 16 and is a very aggressive Pal. However, you can take advantage of their Dragon and Water-type and bring Ice and Electric-type Pals to deal with them fairly easily. It also helps to level up your character and your Pals so this process won’t become a struggle.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find a bunch of Relaxaurus roaming around the area on the map above. The best part is that there is a Fast Travel point there, making the process of getting some High Quality Pal Oil and returning to your base quite practical. Another advantage of farming this Material is the fact that this Pal spawns quite frequently. Unlike Mammorest, which requires luck to spot, Relaxaurus is a Pal that’s easy to find.

That’s everything you need to know to get Palworld High Quality Pal Oil.