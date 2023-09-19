Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Starfield has a vast abundance of flora scattered across planets and from that flora, you will be able to get particular resources, however, some players have been wondering where to get High Tensile Spidroin. It is a tricky resource to find without some help, that is for certain. This article will take you through how to get High Tensile Spidroin in Starfield in an easy way.

Fastest Way to Get High Tensile Spidroin in Starfield

In order to find this type of Spidroin fast and efficiently, the method originally found by Reddit user “tempestwolf1” works wonders. You should make your way to the system of Linnaeus on the map, this will require a good few grav jumps to reach the location I have found. You may also find you don’t have enough grav jump range and to fix this, simply purchase the first tier of the Astrodynamic skill.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you are in the Linnaeus system, select the planet of Linnaeus II. From there, rotate the planet to areas covered in snow and then scan for resources — a tip I have is to do this first, as you can then find where Argon is located. These areas seem to be more likely to contain the “Frigid Palm” plant which you gather High Tensile Spidroin from. After landing, I had to go about 200 meters away and I quickly found a Frigid Palm (large cacti-like green plant) which you can interact with to get the Spidroin.

There are other places you can get High Tensile Spidroin, from certain stores for example, but the best way for collecting it in my opinion is by simply going out to Linnaeus II yourself.

Should I Gather a Lot of High Tensile Spidroin?

Yes, you definitely should pick up any High Tensile Spidroin you find, it is a valuable crafting resource, and the more you have, the better you’ll be equipped for upgrading gear like your helmet in the future. This is because you can use the resource for making “Heavy Shielding” armor modifiers. The mods are brilliant as they increase your defense so they are mods you’ll want on your gear. I recommend not selling any of your High Tensile Spidroin whatsoever.

Now that you know the best way to get High Tensile Spidroin, it’s time to get back into your ship and set course for Linnaeus II, explorer!

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2023