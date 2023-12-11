How to Get Hot Temperature Resistance Armor in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In LEGO Fortnite, high temperatures can pose a challenge. To overcome this, you need to learn how to acquire heat-resistant armor. Thankfully, there are items and armor that can help us with that.

Exploration is a very important part of LEGO Fortnite. Monsters are dangerous, but the environment is something else entirely in this game. It doesn’t forgive, it doesn’t miss, and it won’t go away. You have to learn what to do in order to survive the harsh weather.

How to Resist High Temperatures in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want armor with hot temperature resistance, what you need is the Cool-Headed Charm. To craft this, you’ll need Silk Thread, Marble, and Sand Shell. However, you can only craft this charm after you upgrade your Crafting Bench to level 2. With that out of the way, it’s time to gather the items needed to craft the Cool-Headed Charm:

3 Silk Thread

1 Marble

3 Sand Shell

You can make Silk Thread from Spider Web. Sand Shell should be easy to find as a drop from enemies in Shore or Desert areas. To find Marble, you need to use an Uncommon Pickaxe inside a cave, where you can mine for this resource.

Related: How to Get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To craft an Uncommon Pickaxe, you must first gather some Knotrood, also found inside caves, and turn them into Knotrood Rods in a Lumber Mill. With Knotrood Rods, take some bones that skeletons drop when you kill them and use the Knotrood Rods and the Bones to craft your Uncommon Pickaxe.

Now, you should be able to mine Marble from caves. While exploring caves, keep an eye on your surroundings to collect the Sand Shells and Silk needed for your Cool-Headed Charm. Also, remember that before you start, you must upgrade your Crafting Bench at least once.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023