How to Get Leather Scraps in Valheim – Best Way to Farm Leather Scraps

One of the first materials you’ll need in Valheim is leather scraps — and a lot of them. Leather scraps are used to create all sorts of things including building ships. If you want to get leather scraps quickly in Valheim, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Get Leather Scraps in Valheim

The only way to get leather scraps is by looting chests in the Meadows biome and killing boars and bats. Getting lucky with leather scrap RNG in chests isn’t reliable and bats are hard to come by, so our target for getting a lot of scraps easily and quickly is the boar.

Easiest Method to Farm Leather Scraps in Valheim Fast

The easiest and quickest way to get leather scraps in Valheim is to create a boar farm. To create a boar farm, you need to create a fenced area and place at least two tamed boars in it.

There are zero-star, one-star, and two-star boars in Valheim. The zero-star boars drop one leather scrap, the one-star boars drop two leather scraps, and the two-star boar drops four leather scraps. The goal, then, is to capture at least two two-star boars and have them mate.

To tame a boar, you need to use carrots or berries. After you’ve tamed a boar, take it to your boar farm and have them mate. Once more boars are spawned, kill them until two are left.

If you do this right, you’ll create an endless supply of leather scraps. Instead of trying to find boars in the wild and looting random chests in the Meadows biome, you can create your own leather scraps farm with tamed boars.

While other materials in the game like black scrap metal are hard to come by, you don’t need to struggle with leather scraps again if you utilize this strategy.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023