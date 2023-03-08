Image: Iron Gate Studio

Valheim launched a few years ago, and since then, thousands of players are populating their servers, crafting items, gathering resources, and fighting against AI opponents and aggressive players. As with many multiplayer games, Valheim players are wondering if Valheim is cross-play or not. The cross-play feature has almost become a standard function in current gaming titles, so this question is nothing out of the ordinary. Wait no more and find out if you can play with your friends no matter the platform.

Is Valheim Cross-play?

Yes, Valheim is cross-play. Valheim players can play with their friends no matter which platform they got the game. Players who own the game through Xbox’s Game Pass, Steam, or any other medium, can experience the game together, so do not worry. You will not have to get the game again on other devices to play with your friends.

Related: Valheim Vulkan vs. Normal: Which Version is Better?

PC players are not the only ones that will join you in your adventures as the developers announced Xbox players will also enjoy the same feature when the game comes out on Xbox consoles.

Valheim is a brutal survival game that can be played with up to ten players, set in a procedurally generated world inspired by Norse Mythology. Unlike other games in the same genre, Valheim offers players a relaxing experience where PvP fights are something they will not find in most of the game’s servers.

If you are looking for a fun afternoon with friends gathering, crafting, and fighting AI opponents, Valheim is the right game for you. Besides all the fun activities and quests players can do, Valheim is a more than accessible game for PC players, as the game requires a more than tame computer to run it.

Its graphical style and fidelity may not be impressive for most players. Still, once they experience the captivating world that awaits them, full of adventures and activities, they will not want to stop playing.

Valheim is a game full of adventures and rewards, but players not familiar with the genre and the game may run into some questions and problems along their playthroughs, so if you have questions like how to upgrade your cauldron, how to kill seeker soldiers, or if Valheim lets you dual-wield knives, consider reading any of our guides.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023