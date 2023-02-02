How-to-Upgrade-Your-Cauldron-in-Valheim

Despite having picturesque scenes on a procedurally generated map, Valheim is still an open world filled with difficult challenges that will put your survival skills to the test. While this game offers berries that you can pluck in the wild to fill your stomach, at the end of the day, having an upgraded Cauldron can save you so much time as you’ll be able to make more refined food and drinks that can help you thrive in this unforgiving world. This guide will walk you through how to build and upgrade your Cauldron in Valheim.

How to Build a Cauldron

Before you can upgrade your Cauldron, firstly, you’ll need to have one. If you don’t own a Cauldron already, you’ll need to acquire the recipe to build a Cauldron first, which can be obtained by smelting Tin bars and crafting a Forge. Once you have the recipe for building a cauldron, you can start gathering the needed materials: x10 Tin. The Cauldron can only operate if there’s a fire source underneath, so you’ll need to place a campfire or hearth before placing one. Once you’re all set, you can use the hammer to place the Cauldron.

While the Cauldron helps cook various foods, you may require more advanced meals to help you survive in the wild as you progress through the game. Thankfully, this crafting station can be upgraded with just the right materials. You’ll need to build a Spice Rack, Butcher’s Table, and Pots and Pans to upgrade your Cauldron.

How to Build a Spice Rack

The Spice Rack is the most low-cost upgrade compared to the other two, so this will likely be your first upgrade. Below are the materials needed to build a Spice Rack.

x5 Mushroom

x5 Dandelion

x3 Turnip

x3 Thistle

x2 Carrot

You can easily get these materials in the Meadows, Black Forest, and Swamp biomes. Remember that some materials, such as carrots and turnips, need to be grown from seeds. Therefore, it may take a while for you to obtain them.

How to Build a Butcher’s Table

The next upgrade requires you to build a Butcher’s Table, a medium-cost upgrade that will allow you to cook Eyescream, Wolf Jerky, and Wolf Skewer. You’ll need to gather the materials below to build a Butcher’s Table.

x2 Ancient bark

x4 Core wood

x4 Fine wood

x2 Silver

You should be able to find most of these materials easily in the Swamp, Black Forest, and Meadows or Plains biomes. As for silver, you can easily smelt them from Silver Ore in a Smelter.

How to Build Pots and Pans

The last upgrade to the Cauldron is the Pots and Pans. This is due to the high metal cost and the fact that some materials are more challenging to get than others. Here are all the materials needed to build Pots and Pans.

x5 Iron

x5 Copper

x5 Black metal

x10 Fine wood

The trickiest part of this upgrade is gathering black metal since it can’t be teleported. Therefore, you’ll need to visit the Plains biome, one of the most challenging areas on the map, to collect them from Fulings. While in that area, you can also look for Fine Wood found in Birch trees. The rest of the ingredients can be obtained by smelting ore in the smelter.

Valheim is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

