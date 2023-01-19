Can You Dual Wield Knives In Valheim?

As gamers flock back into the world of Valheim for some Viking debauchery, there are still a few lingering questions about the specific functions of this brutal survival adventure. As players continue to craft and earn new items, the premise of Dual-Wielding particular weapons still resonates within our minds.

Since Knives are one of the easier weapons to find and create in this world, players may be wondering if they can carry and utilize two of them at the same time, and if they can, how they may be able to make it happen. Let’s see if we are worthy of entering Valhalla and if we can use these fast and furious weapons to make it happen.

Can You Dual Wield Knives and Other Blades In Valheim?

While players are busy exploring the world around them, they may be looking to bring the speed and precision of two knives into battle. Unfortunately for those players, there is no current way to Dual Wield this specific type of weapon within this world, unless players want to add a few mods to their favorite survival title.

There are a few weapons that are available to Dual Wield, with more on the way, but it seems players hoping to use their favorite knives in tandem with one another are currently out of luck until the Developers include a way to use your favorite weapons together. However, for those hoping to bypass their ideas, mods for Dual Wielding within the world of Valheim are quite easy to spot online and easy to install.

Like we said in our blog post the other day, we want to show more of the #Valheim development process. Currently, our artist @RobinEyreArt is trying out some different concepts for Ashlands tier weapons! Any guesses as to what that mysterious Eldner might turn out to be? pic.twitter.com/Xy81CNM1zA — Valheim (@Valheimgame) January 18, 2023

The developers behind Valheim are looking to be a bit more open with players, showing off some of the upcoming weapons that will be available to Dual Wield shortly, but knives do not seem to be part of the equation just yet. With their renewed passion and the title coming to Xbox in Spring 2023, more weapons, biomes, and equipment are bound to hit soon.

No matter if players are searching for Black Marble, or hoping to relax with a piping bowl of Deer Stew, Valheim has plenty to offer for those looking to become one of the most feared in the land.

Valheim is available now on PC and will be available in Spring 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023