How to Craft the Arbalest Crossbow in Valheim

With the recent release of Valheim, The Mistlands also came the release of new craftable items, melee, and ranged weapons. One of these newcomers includes a powerful bow called the Arbalest Crossbow. Tons of players are looking to get this Bow crafted as soon as possible, and considering Valheim has tons of resources and materials in the game, it is challenging to figure out how to do so. This guide will provide a step-by-step walkthrough on how to craft the Arbalest Crossbow and which materials are required.

Steps to Craft the Arbalest Crossbow in Valheim

The first step you need to take on is gathering the proper materials necessary to craft the Arbalest Crossbow. Below is a bullet-point list of what you need.

8 Iron Bars

4 Roots

10 Wood

Bring these materials to the Level 1 Black Forge, and you will be available to craft your desired Crossbow. You must gather the proper materials if you haven’t unlocked or created the Black Forge. Below are the necessary materials for the Black Forge crafting station.

10 Black Marble

10 Yggdrasil Wood

5 Black Cores.

Get that table crafted, use the appropriate materials for the Bow, and start using it to reap its powerful benefits. Remember that if you want to upgrade the Bow to a higher level, you will need the right resources. These include 5 Wood, 4 Iron Bars, and 1 Root. Upgrading with these materials will grant you an increase in pierce damage along with an increase in durability.

Although the Bow can take some time to master, the practice will be well worth it as it is regarded as one of the best bows currently in the game. Along with that Bow, you should learn how to Smelt Black Metal Iron, considering it can help you create powerful weapons such as Black Metal Axe, Black Metal Swords, Black Metal Shields, and so on.

Valheim is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023