Where-to-Get-Black-Marble-in-Valheim

Valheim is home to hundreds of materials to locate and farm during your time in the game. While many are common and easy to stumble across at any point in your adventure, several materials used for crafting high-quality items are much harder to find. Of course, you’ll need the right tools before you can think about farming these materials, but once you’ve got them, knowing where to head is the next challenge. Each biome you’ll explore is home to various unique materials, which will become incredibly valuable, so it’s great to know which biome houses what. Black Marble is one of the many materials you’ll eventually need to locate in Valheim, so read on to find out where you can find it and how you can harvest it.

How to Get Black Marble in Valheim

Black Marble becomes a reasonably accessible resource to harvest once you know where to collect it. It can be gathered from structures, and giant remains called Petrified Bones in the Mistlands Biome, the only location where you can find it. However, you will need a Blackmetal Pickaxe to mine it, which is why the material feels elusive until you acquire the right tools. Any large structures and tall bridge columns also have an opportunity to drop the item when mined, but there’s no guarantee.

Since it has multiple uses for crafting, it’s a pretty essential material to collect while you’re in the area. It’ll become useful at some point in the game, so if you can’t find a reason to have it straight away, try to keep some in your inventory for a later date. If you’re looking to craft things like a Rune Table or a Black Marble throne, you’ll need this precious stone. Additionally, Black Marble can be taken through portals, unlike other metals and ores you mine during your time in Valheim.

Valheim is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022