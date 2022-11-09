How-to-Get-Longshot-Kills-in-Modern-Warfare-2-Easily

The serotonin boost you get from completing challenges is one of the best feelings ever in Modern Warfare 2. You get to gain XP, unlock camos, and many other rewards. Unfortunately, not every challenge is a walk in the park. Some challenges are more demanding to complete than others like the getting longshot kills challenge. If you’re struggling with this challenge, here are some useful tips on how to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2!

How to Get Longshot Kills in Modern Warfare 2

Getting 25 longshot kills is one of the mastery camo challenges in Modern Warfare 2. As the name suggests, you must eliminate 25 enemies from a long distance to complete this challenge. Although the game doesn’t specify how much distance would be considered a longshot kill, it seems to depend on which weapon you use.

With sniper rifles, assault rifles, and marksman rifles, you’ll need to eliminate your target from at least 60 meters away. Meanwhile, SMG weapons would only require you to be 30 meters away. Once you have successfully gotten a longshot kill, you will receive a notification on your screen detailing your XP reward and the exact range of your kill.

Now that you know how this challenge works, you also need to familiarize yourself with actually getting the kills. For that, you should reduce your gun’s recoil and use the right attachments. Since your objective is to get kills, you want your aim to be consistent throughout the match. Pair that with a scope, and you shouldn’t break a sweat in getting these kills.

If you prefer to play safely, try using a sniper and flank other players while they are in the middle of a fight. Head to a high ground, and the moment they are caught off guard, aim for their heads and finish the kill. Alternatively, if you prefer using SMGs or assault rifles, you can fire your weapon in short bursts to improve your accuracy.

If you’re aiming to complete this challenge using a sniper, we’d recommend open-space maps such as Crown Raceway, El Asilo, and Taraq. As for SMGs and assault rifles, Breenbergh Hotel and Bagra Fortress, with tight spaces, would be your best maps.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022