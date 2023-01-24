In Modern Warfare 2, most players are keen on making their weapons as impressive as possible. Most players are proud of the grind they have put into the game and show around their favorite camos in their matches. This is why we will help you get that Platinum camo showing you the longshot distances in Modern Warfare 2.

How to get Longshots in Modern Warfare 2: Longshot Distances Explained

Unlocking weapon camos in Modern Warfare 2 is not like in many other games. Players have to do specific challenges going from killing enemies from behind to killing enemies while prone. Every weapon has its own set of challenges, and players do them to unlock all the skins available. After getting the gold weapon camo, many players feel tempted to get the Platinum skin. This is where Longshots come into play.

To unlock the Platinum weapon camo, players need to have the weapon’s gold camo and do a weapon challenge regarding Longshots. Every category of weapon has its longshot distance, and here we will tell you when you should start shooting to get this camo challenge done in no time.

Longshot Distances in Modern Warfare 2

As we previously stated, almost all categories of weapons have their longshot distance requirement, so do not be surprised if there is some overlap.

Assault Rifles – 38 meters and up.

– 38 meters and up. Battle Rifles – 38 meters and up.

– 38 meters and up. Submachine Guns – 30 meters and up.

– 30 meters and up. Shotguns – 13 meters and up.

– 13 meters and up. Light Machine Guns – 38 meters and up.

– 38 meters and up. Marksman Rifles – 39 meters and up.

– 39 meters and up. Sniper Rifles – 50 meters and up.

– 50 meters and up. Pistols – 20 meters and up.

All this data was compiled in a useful Reddit post. Where some players decided to run many tests to get the distance requirements for each weapon category.

Players can help themselves if they do not know how to measure distance in many of the maps featured in Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 and many recent titles have a ping system that allows players to ping enemies and locations throughout the map. When using this feature, players can see the distance between them and the ping object, giving them the information needed to complete this challenge faster.

Many players like to flex their skins to players who have not unlocked them already, and now you can do the same. With this article unlocking the Platinum camo will be easier than before so start queueing up for your next matches and begin the grind.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023