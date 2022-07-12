Neurodes are difficult resources to come by in Warframe because they are listed as the more uncommon resources in planet drop tables, but also only come as single units per drop. They are also required for several Warframe parts when crafting, so they have a higher value than something like Ferrite or Control Modules. In any case, here are the sources of Neurodes as well as the best farming spots for them, both for the early and late game.

How to Get Neurodes in Warframe

Neurodes can be found on Earth, Deimos, Eris, and Lua, but are considered to be rare drops. It’s not really viable to farm this on Earth, given that enemy counts are relatively low on the planet, so it’s best to hold off on farming this in the early game until you get to Deimos.

Farming Neurodes on Deimos is better because, not only will you get the rare resource, but you are also possibly getting some Orokin Cells along the way, killing two birds with one stone. Bonus points if you start taking on Deimos bounties so you can gain Mother Tokens along with the resources you need! Levels are still relatively low given if you’re barely making it to this part of the Star Chart.

For mid-game farming, the optimal place to get Neurodes in Warframe is to play the Terrorem survival mission on Deimos. This place jumps in starting enemy levels and is accessed after defeating Lephantis on the node prior. It also might be a good idea to farm for Nekros because elite enemies, Eximus units, and bosses have increased chances of dropping the rarer resources on a planet.

For late-game farming, and this is the best spot for farming Neurodes, play on Tycho, Lua. This is a survival mission were every 5 minutes, Sentient enemies will appear. Each Sentient enemy has an increased chance to drop Neurodes since this planet shares the same resource drops as Earth. Since they’re considered to be elite enemies and in some cases, treated like bosses, they have increased chances to drop rare materials.

The reason why it’s a late-game farm is that Lua isn’t accessible until you have completed the Second Dream. By that time, you’re more than halfway through the Star Chart with a competent arsenal to take on level 40+ enemies.

It would also be wise to construct Resource Drones so they can farm some materials while you’re doing other activities or not even playing the game. Of course, that’s something you have to keep track of on your own accord.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.