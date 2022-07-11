Nekros is the premier Warframe when it comes to farming large quantities of materials. He can also play other roles in a squad, like drawing aggro with his Shadows of the Dead or using his Terrify ability to disperse enemies from an important objective, but he’s almost exclusively played for farming. Using him for that reason is the way to go, especially if you’re trying to farm for rare mods in endless missions. Here’s how you can get the best farming frame in the game.

How to Get Nekros in Warframe

There are two ways to get Nekros in the game. One method is to farm him, and the other way is to simply buy him from the market.

To get Nekros the free-to-play route, you’ll have to have Deimos unlocked. It’s accessed off of one of the exit paths from Mars. Next, you’ll have to get through this section of the Star Chart until you get to Magnacidium. This is the Assassination mission where you will fight Lephantis, the three-headed infested boss.

The end of each Assassination mission will give you a guaranteed Nekros part, with each one having an equal chance of being rewarded to you. His blueprint can be purchased from the shop for 100,000 credits.

The following are all the resources needed to craft each Nekros piece.

Nekros Neuroptics

15,000 Credits

150 Alloy Plates

1 Neural Sensor

150 Polymer Bundle

500 Rubedo

Nekros Chassis

15,000 Credits

1 Morphic

1,000 Ferrite

300 Rubedo

Nekros Systems

15,000 Credits

1 Control Module

1 Moprhic

500 Salvage

200 Plastids

Nekros Warframe

All fully built Nekros parts

3 Orokin Cells

Just like all Warframes, each Nekros component will take 12 hours to craft with a 25 platinum rush cost. The full Warframe will take 72 hours to build, with a 50 platinum rush cost.

If you do not wish to farm for Nekros, you can outright buy the frame for 375 platinum in the market. He’s also part of the Update 10 Mega Bundle which includes the Ether Reaper melee weapon, Soma primary weapon, and Carrier sentinel. The bundle costs 850 platinum.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.