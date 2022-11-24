How to Get Nier 2B and Replicant Skins in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege is not afraid of having wild crossovers with other game franchises and it seems their latest one has just begun. two sets of Nier skins have been added to Siege and players are dying to get their hands on them. We don’t know if these skins will be available forever as some skins do get vaulted in Siege. Let’s go over how you can get the Nier crossover skins in Rainbow Six Siege.

How to Get the Nier Crossover Skins in Rainbow Six Siege

Much like the other crossover skins that have been added, you will need to shell out some premium currency if you want to get them. There are two skins that are a part of the Nier collection with Iana and Maverick both getting skins. However, the skins are different in a few ways.

Iana’s Unit Designation skin is an Elite skin while the Replicant bundle for Maverick is just a regular legendary skin. This means that there are a few differences in what is included with each bundle. The Elite bundle will come with a charm for your weapons that is a chibi version of the operator in the skin as well as a special victory animation that will play if you are the match MVP.

You won’t be getting either of those with the Maverick bundle but you will still need to pay the same price for both of them. Both of the bundles will cost you 2160 R6 Credits each so you will need to get a $20 pack of credits to get one. Iana’s is defiantly worth getting as she is one of the top attackers at the moment, while you will only want to get Mavericks bundle if you are a Maverick main.

If you are on the fence about getting these skins you probably don’t have to worry about making a decision now. Normally, crossover event skins will stay in the shop indefinitely once they are added to the game. Of course, there is a chance that they are limited-time-only skins like the Esports bundles that come and go with every year.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022