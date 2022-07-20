With the new Endurance update coming to No Man’s Sky, Hello Games is giving away some awesome Twitch Drops. Whether you are new to Twitch or just looking to see what rewards you can claim for free from this No Man’s Sky Twitch Drops guide, we’ve got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about the No Man’s Sky Twitch Drops.
No Man’s Sky Twitch Drops Start Date
The No Man’s Sky Twitch Drops are going to start on Thursday, July 21st at 6:00 PDT, and end on Monday, July 25th. As previously mentioned, it will celebrate the new Endurance update. The Twitch Drops need to be claimed within 24 hours and they can be accessed in-game in the Quicksilver store aboard the Space Anomaly.
How to Get No Man’s Sky Twitch Drops
The first thing you need to do to ensure you get the No Man’s Sky Twitch Drops is to connect your Twitch account to your platform account. Simply sign in to Twitch and link your PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam account. Once that is done, you’ll be able to get any and all Twitch drops by watching a No Man’s Sky streamer that has Drops Enabled. Here are all of the No Man’s Sky Twitch Drops per day and with the required watch time:
Thursday, July 21st
- 15 Minutes – Atlas Cake Post / Atlas Firework Pack
- 30 Minutes – Blistering Mushroom / Artemis Decal
- 1 Hour – Iteration: Ares Visage
- 2 Hours – A-Class Multi-tool
- 3 Hours – A-Class Hauler
Friday, July 22nd
- 15 Minutes – Counterfeit Pass Poster / Atlas Firework Pack
- 30 Minutes – Watchful Protrusion / Null Decal
- 1 Hour – Iteration: Hesperus Visage
- 2 Hours – H. Shipwhae Companion
- 3 Hours – A-Class Fighter
Saturday, July 23rd
- 15 Minutes – Friend-Entity Poster / Atlas Firework Pack
- 30 Minutes – Tentacle Spire / Warning Decal
- 1 Hour – Iteration: Eos Visage
- 2 Hours – A-Class Multi-tool
- 3 Hours – A-Class Hauler
Sunday, July 24th
- 15 Minutes – Territories Poster / Atlas Firework Pack
- 30 Minutes – Betentacled Steward / Tentacled Decal
- 1 Hour – Horrific Flesh-Helmet
- 2 Hours – H. Oakarboe Companion
- 3 Hours – A-Class Hauler
Monday, July 25th
- 15 Minutes – Abyssal Poster / Atlas Firework Pack
- 30 Minutes – Silver Walker Statue / Horrific Decal
- 1 Hour – Exosuit Backpack
- 2 Hours – A-Class Multi-tool
- 3 Hours – A-Class Fighter
No Man’s Sky is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.