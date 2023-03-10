How to Get Past The First Gate In Bleak Faith: Forsaken

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you fight through Bleak Faith: Forsaken‘s first area, the Monastary, it won’t be long before you find your progress halted by a barred metal gate. While this obstacle may seem like a roadblock designed to lead you off the main path in search of a key, this gate is a tutorial for the unique climbing mechanic that sets Bleak Faith: Forsaken apart from other Souls-like games. Here’s how to get past the Monastery gate in Bleak Faith: Forsaken.

How to Get Past The Monastery Gate In Bleak Faith: Forsaken

The gate can be found at the end of the long, decayed bridge that connects the first half of the Monastery with the rest of the crumbling space colony that serves as Bleak Faith: Forsaken‘s setting. Going against the logic of most other action RPGs, this gate can’t be unlocked with a key. Instead, you’ll have to climb to get around it.

If you investigate the ruined wall to your left, you’ll be able to find a “Climb” prompt on the ledge furthest from the gate. If you click the F key, your character will jump onto the wall and hold onto the ledge. From there, you can hit the W key and the Spacebar to jump from one grapple point to another and get to the top of the wall.

Once you’ve reached the top of the wall, you’ll have to run and jump over the gate and make it to the other side. Be warned; Bleak Faith: Forspoken‘s jumping mechanics can be a little wonky, and it may take a couple of tries to make the jump successfully. As soon as you’ve made it to the path behind the gate, head up the stairs to find a lever that, once pulled, will open the gate and make returning to the beginning of the Monastery possible.