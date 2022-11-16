How to Get Point Blank Kills Easily in Modern Warfare 2

If you’re looking to complete some camo mastery challenges in Modern Warfare 2, then you’ll need to get some point blank kills. Unlike getting longshot kills, earning point blank kills can be harder to execute in the field. This is because you need to be really close to the enemy, risking yourself being attacked from different angles. If you’re struggling with this challenge, here’s how to get point blank kills in Modern Warfare 2!

How to Get Point Blank Kills in Modern Warfare 2

To get point blank kills in Modern Warfare 2, you need to eliminate an enemy in less than five meters. To put it simply, you need to be extremely close to them, like within melee range. Don’t confuse this with melee kills though, as it doesn’t count. Given the range you need to be from your target, we’d recommend you use an SMG or if you trust your aim, then a shotgun is the way to go.

There are a lot of ways to get point blank kills. If you’re the type to play it safe, then you can sneak behind a door and wait for someone to go through it. As soon as a clueless player walks in, you can finish the kill easily. This is a great strategy, but it can take a while for someone to pass the place you’re camping.

If you like a bit of challenge and fun, you can try to use field upgrades and perks. One that will come in handy for a challenge like this is the Dead Silence. This field upgrade allows your footsteps to be temporarily silent, which is great to use to flank other players! Pair that with Ghost, which hides your position to UAVs, radars, and heartbeat sensors, and you’ll be almost undetectable. Use these perks to your advantage and flank around buildings to get some easy point blank kills on unsuspecting players.

You can also choose certain game modes and maps with tight spaces to complete this challenge quickly. The Ground War game mode with its chaotic nature would be the perfect fit for this. As for the best map for point blank kills, the Breenbergh Hotel would be your best bet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022