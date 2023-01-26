How to Get Revival Catalyst Charges in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

The Revival Catalyst (formerly Inspiration Catalyst) allows World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players to trade their regular gear for shiny, new Set Pieces. Though, this doesn’t mean you can waltz into Tyrhold and demand a new Helmet. You’ll need to bring a Revival Catalyst Charge. This guide covers obtaining Revival Catalyst Charges and the easiest way to complete the required weekly quest.

How to Earn Revival Catalyst Charges in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Every week, revival Catalyst Charges can be earned by completing the Revival Catalyst quest from Antuka near the Revival Catalyst. Very creative naming. Antuka can be found at coordinates 60, 53 in Thaldraszus.

This quest requires you to “complete group content on the Dragon Isles” and provides a progress bar measured with your current percentage. Once this bar is full, you can return to Antuka for a free Revival Catalyst Charge. Visit our Revival Catalyst guide to learn more about how to spend your Charges to earn new Set Pieces.

Your Revival Catalyst Charges are shared among all your characters; the maximum you can currently have is six.

What Group Content Progresses the Revival Catalyst Quest?

A complete list of content that progresses Dragonflight’s Revival Catalyst Quest, along with the percentage they provide, can be found in the table below. On release, the Revival Catalyst quest could be completed by killing the World Boss twice, though this has now been fixed.

Receiving the Revival Catalyst Quest at the beginning of each week should allow you to passively complete the Quest and gain a Charge by playing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight as normal. If you are looking for a fast method, completing Elite World Quests, killing the World Boss, and participating in World Events are the way to go.

Activity Quest Percentage Completing a Mythic or Mythic+ Dungeon 25% Defeating a Dragonflight Raid Boss 25% Killing the World Boss 20% Killing a Primal Invasion Rare Elite 5% Completing Siege on Dragonbane Keep 20% Completing the Grand Hunt (first three) 10% each, 30% total Completing Community Feast Weekly Quest 25% Completing Storm’s Fury To be updated Completing Elite World Quests 20% Completing a Random Battleground 25% win, 12% lose Winning Arena 10%

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available exclusively for PC via Battle.net.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023