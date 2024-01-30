Image: Keen Games GMbH

Enshrouded has plenty of resources for you to forage and one which may give you a little more hassle finding is Rooibos.

Recommended Videos

This article will take you through exactly how to get Rooibos in Enshrouded and what it can be used for.

Where to Find Rooibos in Enshrouded

Image: Map Genie | Edited by Attack of the Fanboy

Rooibos can be found throughout the Nomad Highlands easily and in particular, I recommend searching around the portion of the map I have circled above. This is where players are finding success in getting plenty of the resource in little time as a lot is lying around. Since the Nomad Highlands is close to the north-east of the map, it will take you a bit to complete the journey to the area.

Similar to a simple resource like Plant Fiber, you will be collecting Rooibos from a certain plant/bush. The plant in question is tall and stem-like. It has yellow flowers dotted around on the stems and if you are colorblind the best way to describe these flowers is that they have four petals and contain a small indented middle section. When you are in the Nomad Highlands, if you’re going around and gathering from various bushes and plants, you will have plenty of this resource in no time. For each harvest you will get one to three Rooibos.

Once you have some Rooibos, you can also craft the seedlings for the plant from your Seedbed if you have one. You need Water, Fossilized Bone Dust, and at least one piece of Rooibos. When you have Rooibos seedlings, you then can plant them in the soil of your farming field/land, and that way you can have a steady stream of extra Rooibos.

What Can Rooibos Be Used for in Enshrouded?

The main use for Rooibos at the time of writing is thought to be for a Rooibos Tea recipe. However, this recipe players have been finding it difficult to discover. Some places mention in a wiki-like format the recipe existing and the bonuses it provides like a boost in Endurance and Stamina Recharge upon drinking. Though actual data is low so keep in mind that you may not find any recipe for a while to use with Rooibos.

Comment

byu/Aerosh from discussion

inEnshrouded

Now that you know how to get Rooibos, you can dive back into the game and start stocking up on this plant before you get back to clearing out Elixir Wells with ease.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2024